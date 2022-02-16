HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.9% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $1,118,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $2,868,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

COMT stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.45. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $38.36.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $5.494 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.