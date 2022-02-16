HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.52% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 308,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,236 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 696,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

