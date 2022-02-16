Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $155.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,215.38 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.50 and a 12-month high of $159.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.72.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 724,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.