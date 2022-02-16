Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $159.90

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.90 and last traded at $158.66, with a volume of 18345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average is $139.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,215.38 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
