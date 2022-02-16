Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $159.90

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.90 and last traded at $158.66, with a volume of 18345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average is $139.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,215.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

