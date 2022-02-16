Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at UBS Group

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $237.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a hold rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.07.

Shares of HON opened at $189.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $184.54 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

