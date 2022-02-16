HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.80

Shares of HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.80. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOWWY)
