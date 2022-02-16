Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.78. 104,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

