Horizon Investments LLC Buys 55 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

NYSE:PH opened at $306.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

