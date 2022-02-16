Horizon Investments LLC Buys New Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after buying an additional 293,887 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after buying an additional 151,475 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after buying an additional 110,840 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 705.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,047,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RE. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.75.

NYSE RE opened at $300.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.85. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $301.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 29.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

