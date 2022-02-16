Horizon Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPE opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

