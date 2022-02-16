Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after acquiring an additional 307,473 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 44.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,108,000 after purchasing an additional 222,630 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

