Horizon Investments LLC Reduces Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,380,000 after purchasing an additional 121,818 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

DRI stock opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $126.40 and a one year high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.44.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

