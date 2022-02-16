Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,027,000 after acquiring an additional 460,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

