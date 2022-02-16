Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Price Tops $0.27

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $30.65 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00044351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.72 or 0.07092317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,926.55 or 0.99766045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00049709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00052179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Hot Cross Coin Trading

