Hour Loop Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on February 16th (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Hour Loop’s (NASDAQ:HOUR) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 16th. Hour Loop had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:HOUR opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Hour Loop has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Hour Loop Inc is an online retailer engaged in e-commerce retailing in the U.S. market. It has operated as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and has sold merchandise on its website at www.hourloop.com. Hour Loop Inc is based in REDMOND, Wash.

