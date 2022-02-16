Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

HUSA stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Houston American Energy has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.55.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

