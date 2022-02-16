Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 1.61. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $2,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,503,733 shares of company stock worth $483,698,282 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $9,004,721. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

