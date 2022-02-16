Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $478,000 in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Big 5 Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 253.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of BGFV opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $407.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.