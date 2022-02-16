Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 502.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 52,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 59.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

TMX stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

