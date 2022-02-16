Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 39,291 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,291 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

