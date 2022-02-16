Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 47,000 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBSW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSW opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

