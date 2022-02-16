Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $22.18

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.18, but opened at $20.77. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
