Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $22.18

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.18, but opened at $20.77. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 138,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 17,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

