Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.900-$6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,405. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hub Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78,771 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hub Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.