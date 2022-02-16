Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.900-$6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.
Shares of HUBG stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,405. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hub Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78,771 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hub Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
