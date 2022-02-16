Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.010-$2.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HPP stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.48. 1,950,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,999. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -415.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -1,666.39%.

HPP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.