Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $48.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

HUN stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.22. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 43,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

