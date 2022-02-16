Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.66 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,093. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In related news, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on H. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.