IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2.75.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in IAMGOLD by 48.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 787,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 257,528 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in IAMGOLD by 477.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 113,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,733,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

