IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2.75.
IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.67.
Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.
