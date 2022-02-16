IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Upgraded to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$3.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMG. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.23.

IMG opened at C$3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$4.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 540.00.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

