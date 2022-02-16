IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to C$57.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IGIFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $41.48.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

