iHeartMedia (IHRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IHRT stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IHRT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

