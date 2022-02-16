II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IIVI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of II-VI to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.31.

IIVI stock opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $93.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $951,270. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

