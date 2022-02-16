iMe Lab (LIME) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, iMe Lab has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. iMe Lab has a market cap of $5.53 million and $709,895.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.46 or 0.07031303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,635.39 or 1.00054653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00048016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002897 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars.

