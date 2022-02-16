Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.04

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Immatics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a negative net margin of 221.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 548,407 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Immatics by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.