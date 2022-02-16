Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down to $5.72

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $5.53. Immunovant shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 4,566 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $635.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Immunovant by 41.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 1,625.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

