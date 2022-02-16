Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 9,626 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,626 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $655,723.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, December 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $54,390.60.

NASDAQ PI opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 2,395.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after buying an additional 980,464 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,585,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,295,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,631,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

