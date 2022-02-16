Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 2,000 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $517,392.12.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $65,221.10.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $413,750.00.

NASDAQ PI opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, raised their target price on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

