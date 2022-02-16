Industrial Alliance Securities Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) to Hold

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$68.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. UBS Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a C$67.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.69.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TSE:TRP traded down C$0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$66.41. 2,080,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,209. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.04. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$53.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.15 billion and a PE ratio of 35.14.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,394.44. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.