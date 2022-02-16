Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
INFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.11.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.41.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.