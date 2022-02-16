Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

INFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.11.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

