Informa (LON:INF) Sets New 12-Month High at $627.60

Informa plc (LON:INF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 627.60 ($8.49) and last traded at GBX 624 ($8.44), with a volume of 2861892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 608.40 ($8.23).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.58) to GBX 568 ($7.69) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Informa from GBX 635 ($8.59) to GBX 665 ($9.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 644.67 ($8.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The stock has a market cap of £9.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 538.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 531.54.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($66,170.50).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

