ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €17.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €17.30 ($19.66) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €10.90 ($12.39) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.61 ($16.60).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

