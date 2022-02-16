ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.16) to €10.90 ($12.39) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.05) to €14.50 ($16.48) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.52) to €17.00 ($19.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE ING traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 227,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,966. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

