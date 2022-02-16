Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

NGVT opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.04.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

