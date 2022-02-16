Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Shares of IOSP opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. Innospec has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on IOSP. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Innospec by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Innospec by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

