Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.
Shares of IOSP opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. Innospec has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.31.
Several brokerages recently commented on IOSP. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Innospec
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
