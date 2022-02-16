Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Trading 5.3% Higher on Earnings Beat

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $98.87 and last traded at $98.87. 971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 90,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.93.
The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOSP. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.15.
About Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innospec (IOSP)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.