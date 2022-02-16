Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Trading 5.3% Higher on Earnings Beat

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $98.87 and last traded at $98.87. 971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 90,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.93.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOSP. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,641,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.15.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

