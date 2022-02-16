Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,200 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 165,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Inozyme Pharma stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. 24,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INZY shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

