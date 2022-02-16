Insider Buying: Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Purchases $11,106.75 in Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $11,106.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ian Jiro Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $573.66 million, a P/E ratio of -403.50 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,618,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,787,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the third quarter worth approximately $17,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

CTLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

