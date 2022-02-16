Insider Buying: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CFO Purchases 2,750 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CFO Thomas W. Casey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LC opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 141.47 and a beta of 2.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

