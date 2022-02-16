Insider Buying: Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) insider Richard Akers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 619 ($8.38) per share, with a total value of £123,800 ($167,523.68).
Redrow stock opened at GBX 620.80 ($8.40) on Wednesday. Redrow plc has a 1-year low of GBX 540 ($7.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.60 ($10.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 655.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 661.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.07%.
About Redrow
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
