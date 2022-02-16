Insider Buying: Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) insider Richard Akers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 619 ($8.38) per share, with a total value of £123,800 ($167,523.68).

Redrow stock opened at GBX 620.80 ($8.40) on Wednesday. Redrow plc has a 1-year low of GBX 540 ($7.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.60 ($10.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 655.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 661.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Redrow alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RDW shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.18) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.37) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.26) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.18) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 877.63 ($11.88).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.