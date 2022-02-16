Insider Selling: Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Sells 3,414 Shares of Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) insider Adrian Cox sold 3,414 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.58), for a total value of £16,592.04 ($22,452.02).

Adrian Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of Beazley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.54), for a total value of £31,911.81 ($43,182.42).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 498 ($6.74) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 467.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 421.76. Beazley plc has a 1-year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEZ shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 531 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.32) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.20) to GBX 495 ($6.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 600 ($8.12) to GBX 610 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 484.56 ($6.56).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

