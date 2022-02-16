Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $238.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.99 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.94.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.07.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
