Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $238.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.99 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.07.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

